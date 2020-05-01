Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Video on Demand Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2025
The global Video on Demand market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Video on Demand market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Video on Demand market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Video on Demand market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Video on Demand market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global video on demand market. Key players profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Home Box Office, Inc., Hulu LLC, Apple, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson Television), Verizon Communication, LLC, YouTube, LLC, maxdome GmbH, and Canalplay.The global video on demand market has been segmented as below:
Global Video on Demand Market, by Business Model
- Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD)
- Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD)
- Advertisement Video on Demand (AVoD)
- Hybrid (SVoD + AVoD)
Global Video on Demand Market, by Content
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Education and Information
- TV Commerce
Global Video on Demand Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Video on Demand market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Video on Demand market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Video on Demand Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Video on Demand market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Video on Demand market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Video on Demand market report?
- A critical study of the Video on Demand market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Video on Demand market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Video on Demand landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Video on Demand market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Video on Demand market share and why?
- What strategies are the Video on Demand market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Video on Demand market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Video on Demand market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Video on Demand market by the end of 2029?
