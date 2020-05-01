Research Nester released a report titled “North America & Europe Power Electronics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the North America & Europe power electronics market in terms of market segmentation by type, by voltage, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The North America power electronics market is projected to attain a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. On the other hand, the power electronics market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Power electronics is a vast field that forms an integral part of electrical engineering and provides solutions for the effective power conversion. The market for power electronics in Europe is anticipated to reach an estimated market value of USD 20,000 Million by the end of 2027. Based on country, the market in North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico, out of which, the market in the United States is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market of about USD 18,000 million by 2027.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2434

The market for power electronics in North America and Europe is segmented by type, by voltage and by end user. Based on end user, the market is segmented into ICT, consumer electronics, power, industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and others. Out of these, the segment for ICT is anticipated to hold the leading share in the market on account of rising applications of ICT in various. The segment for automotive industry is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period on account of increasing use of power electronics in the various parts of vehicles.

Rising Demand for Electronic Power Devices to Boost the Market Growth

The increasing demand for electronic power devices for reducing the power consumption, especially in regions such as the U.S., UK, France and Germany is a major growth stimulating factor for the market. Moreover, the growing sales of advanced consumer electronics as well as increasing employment in the field of renewable energy are factors further predicted to raise the market growth. However, the high cost associated with power electronics is estimated to become a major factor restricting the growth of power electronics market in North America & Europe.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/north-america-europe-power-electronics-market/2434

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the North America & Europe power electronics market which includes company profiling of International Rectifier, Vishay Intertechnology (Siliconix), Infineon Technologies, Pulse, The Bergquist Company, Bosch Rexroth, Rockwell Automation, SynQor, Artesyn and Power-One. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the North America & Europe power electronics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]

U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

Our Recently Published Report On Market Watch @

Calcium Sulfonate Market

Cell Culture Sampling Device Market

Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (Mems) Sensors Market

Vacuum Contactor Market

Waterproofing Chemicals Market

Organic Pigments Market

Smart AC Controller Market

Bio-based Transformer Oil Market

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

Veterinary Glucometers Market