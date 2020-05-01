The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Networked Medical Devices market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Networked Medical Devices market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Networked Medical Devices market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Networked Medical Devices market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Networked Medical Devices market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Networked Medical Devices market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Networked Medical Devices market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

key players present in global networked medical devices market are Infinium Medical, Lantronix, Inc., Integra Systems, Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Digi International Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, HCL Technologies Limited, Silex Technology America, Inc., and others.

The global networked medical devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, application, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Device Type Consumer Health Monitoring Devices Wearable Devices Embedded Devices Stationary Devices Blood Gas Analyzer Dialysis Machines Chemotherapy Dispensing Stations Homecare Cardio-Monitoring Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Point of Care Settings Homecare Settings

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

The market sizing of networked medical devices will be done by adoption data triangulation approach. Demand side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of networked medical devices. Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Additionally, per capita consumption of medical devices among end users is tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as hospitals, procurement managers, research supervisors at academic and research institutes, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as medical systems and IT enabled product manufacturers, custom solution and service network providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.

