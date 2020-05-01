The presented market report on the global Metal Packaging Coatings market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Metal Packaging Coatings market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Metal Packaging Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Metal Packaging Coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Metal Packaging Coatings market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Metal Packaging Coatings market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Metal Packaging Coatings Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Metal Packaging Coatings market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Metal Packaging Coatings market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report provides comprehensive information about the leading players in the metal packaging coatings market in its competitive landscape segment. This chapter includes detailed information about each stakeholder in the metal packaging coatings market, and the information includes key financials, recent strategies, and SWOT analysis of each player in the metal packaging coatings market. The metal packaging coatings market players featured in the Fact.MR report include PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Co., RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Coatings GmbH, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Behr Process Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., and Nippon Paint (USA).

Key Developments

PPG Industries, Inc., an American paints & coatings company, recently announced that its metal deco ink business has been acquired by Sun Chemical, another leading supplier of printing inks in the metal packaging coatings market. Sun Chemical has adopted strategies to grow in the metal packaging coatings market by acquiring businesses that complement the growing needs for new ways of decorating metal packaging materials.

Akzo Nobel N.V., a Dutch performance coatings company in the metal packaging coatings market, recently launched Vitalure™ G2 10 – a new metal packaging coating for internal protection of three-piece food cans and ends. The company claimed that the new coating exhibits strong technical performance characteristics to suit the specific requirements of the food & beverage industrial applications.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., a Japanese chemical company in the metal packaging coatings market, recently acquired shares of the Sadolin Group, an East African coating manufacturer. With this acquisition, the company is aiming to enter new markets and using globalization as a prioritized measure to gain momentum in the metal packaging coatings market in the upcoming years.

Other players in the metal packaging coatings market, such as Nippon Paint Holdings Co., RPM International Inc., and Axalta Coating Systems, are aiming to expand their businesses in the Asia Pacific region, to capitalize on the rapid growth of the end-user industries of metal packaging coatings in the region. Furthermore, introducing environmentally friendly and more sustainable metal packaging coating solutions remains another leading trend in the metal packaging coatings market.

Definition

Metal packaging coatings are used to protect metal packaging materials from being damages due to external factors, such as corrosion. Various types of resins, such as acrylics, epoxy, and urethanes, are used to manufacture a variety of metal packaging coatings based on the specific requirements of its end-use applications. Manufacturers in the metal packaging coatings in powder as well as liquid form as metal packaging coatings find modern applications in improving the aesthetics of metal packaging solutions.

About the Report

The main objective of the Fact.MR report on metal packaging coatings market is to provide readers with unique and actionable insights on market scenario, market dynamics, demand generators, as well as important factors impeding growth of the metal packaging coatings market. The Fact.MR study provides readers with useful insights on lucrative opportunities for stakeholders, recent developments, and growth prospects of the metal packaging coatings market. Accurate and reliable qualitative and quantitative conclusions about the growth of the metal packaging coatings market are featured in the Fact.MR report on metal packaging coatings market.

Taxonomy

The comprehensive information featured in the Fact.MR report on metal packaging coatings market is divided into several segments for the understanding of readers. The metal packaging coatings market is segmented according to the resin types, process types, form types, product types, and regions.

The metal packaging coatings market divided into six sub-segments based on the types of resins used in metal packaging coatings – Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Epoxy, Poly Alkyds, and Amines. Based on the process types, the metal packaging coatings market is segmented into thermal spraying, coil, electroplating, extrusion, and hot-dip.

Depending on types of metal packaging coatings forms, the metal packaging coatings market is segmented into two types – liquid metal packaging coatings and powder metal packaging coatings. The metal packaging coatings market is divided into six categories of product types – beverage cans, aerosol cans, food cans, bottles, drums & pails, and caps & closure.

According to leading geographical region and regional markets for metal packaging coatings, the global metal packaging coatings market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

The metal packaging coatings market report provides in-depth information about changes in growth parameters of the metal packaging coatings market during the forecast period 2018-2027. Along with the thorough information about the current and most recent growth parameters of the metal packaging coatings market, the report also answers important market-related questions for readers. This information can help new entrants in the metal packaging coating market to plan appropriate business strategies in the coming years.

Some the questions answered in the metal packaging coatings market report include:

Which industrial application will hold the largest value and volume share in the metal packaging coatings market?

How is the apparent demand for metal packaging and how its applications are increasing by the end of the forecast period?

Why are the leading stakeholders in the metal packaging coatings market investing heavily in the developed regions?

Which type of metal packaging coating products will witness maximum and the lowest demand by 2027?

What are the regional prospects of the market of metal packaging coatings in 2018 and how would it take shape during the forecast period?

Research Methodology

The report offers an in-depth assessment and reliable conclusions on the metal packaging coatings market, which are based on a unique market research methodology that involves comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. Intelligence obtained from opinion leading stakeholders in the metal packaging coatings market and industry experts in the metal packaging industry as well as paints & coatings industry have been extrapolated. Acquiring comprehensive, industry-validated data has helped analysts to obtain this value-based and insightful research report on the metal packaging coatings market.

For ascertaining the market growth estimates on the basis of volume and value, revenues generated by industry leaders, coupled with their production capacities are taken into consideration. Secondary research on the metal packaging coatings helps analysts to find out the historical and current facts, data, and information to predict the new avenue of growth in the metal packaging coatings market.

The secondary market research processes are then followed by primary research, where leading stakeholders in the market, such as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, chemical providers, and investors, in the metal packaging coatings market are interviewed, and most accurate conclusions on the growth of the metal packaging coatings market during 2018-2027.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Metal Packaging Coatings market segments are included in the report.

