A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market.

As per the report, the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market are highlighted in the report. Although the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market

Segmentation of the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market.

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, LG Chem- a leading manufacturer of electric car batteries- had a strategic tie-up with Mahindra and Mahindra, an Indian multinational car manufacturing corporation. As per this tie-up, LG chem will be supplying lithium-ion battery cells to Mahindra, as the latter is vying to expand its business of electric vehicles. The agreement further states that LG Chem will develop battery modules for ‘Mahindra Electric Mobility’, a unit of Mahindra, which in turn will be creating battery packs, for both the parent and customers.

In 2019, Panasonic Corporation- a Japanese multinational electronics corporation- entered into a joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer. The joint venture reflects the objective of Japan-based companies to emerge as global players in the battery market space, which, in turn, is instrumental for developing affordable electric vehicles.

Other players operating in the lithium-ion battery pack market and profiled in the report include BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, (CATL), East Penn Manufacturing Co., Guoxuan High-Tech, Lishen Battery, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., Leoch International Technology Ltd., China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd (CALB), CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., Lithium Energy Japan, Wanxiang Import & Export Co., Ltd., Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd., Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd., EnerSys, Toshiba Corporation, and others.

Manufacturers of Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Focus on Voltage & Runtime Considerations for Effective Product Development

Lithium-ion battery pack is emerging as a viable proposition across multiple end-use applications in terms of meeting high energy-storage requirements. Accordingly, manufacturers of lithium-ion battery pack are focusing on voltage and runtime considerations, which differs from application to application, in order to develop effective products. In addition, manufacturers in the lithium-ion battery pack market are paying utmost attention to various size, weight, and environmental limitations during product development, to boost brand positioning via responsible offerings.

The cell type, cylindrical, pouch, or prismatic, is determined by the target application and associated requirements. However, the lithium-ion battery pack market is witnessing a noticeable inclination of a majority of end-users toward cylindrical cell type as it offers the best performance at low cost. Manufacturers, by analyzing end-user inclination and preferences, are focusing on development of distinguishable products at affordable prices.

Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Market- Research Methodology

The report on lithium-ion battery pack market offers an all-inclusive analysis and assessment on global lithium-ion battery pack market, which has been designed using a proven and tested research methodology that comprises of primary and secondary phases. This research methodology used for compiling lithium-ion battery pack market aids in arriving at incisive insights into the growth course of lithium-ion battery pack market during the forecast period. Data and insights garnered for lithium-ion battery pack market are further subjected to multiple stages of validation and examination before including them in the lithium-ion battery pack market report.

Credibility of the market statistics garnered and evaluated for the lithium-ion battery pack market is inherited from the reliable research methodology of Fact.MR, which ensures high precision and reliability with respect to data and insights on lithium-ion battery pack market.

Important questions pertaining to the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

