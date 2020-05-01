Industrial protective footwear is specially designed footwear which provides safety from multiple on-site accidents. Protective footwear are designed specifically for labors helps protect their feet and ankles from injuries. These are offered in many designs and safety levels to facilitate the requirements of any workplace along with quality, durability industrial safety footwear.

The global industrial protective footwear market was valued at USD 6.9 Billion in the year 2015 and it is anticipated to reach at USD 9.8 Billion by the end of the year 2021, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075248

Market Size and Forecast

North America accounted for over 30% of the entire market share in 2015 and is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2015-2021.

Maintaining the same trend, Europe is expected to arise as a major region over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. Europe industrial protective footwear market is projected to rise from USD 2.4 Billion in the year 2015 to USD 2.7 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 2.10 % over the forecasted period i.e. 2015-2021. In this region, France, Germany and Italy are forecasted to generate new growth opportunities for industrial protective footwear market during coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in industrial protective footwear market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific industrial footwear market will grow at a CAGR of over 7.9% from 2015 to 2021. Increasing health and security concerns could be a major reason to uplift the demand in this region over the forecast period. China and India are major market in the Asia Pacific region for industrial protective footwear market.

Key Players

The major key players of global industrial protective footwear market are as follows:

Dunlop Boots

Honeywell Safety Products

Uvex Safety Group

Rock Fall

Wolverine

Anbu Safety

Growth Drivers and challenges

Spiked growth in construction and oil & gas industry, strict rules concerning workers safety and protection and rising concerns towards workplace safety across the globe is expected to propel the global industrial protective footwear market in the upcoming years.

The lack of technological awareness and high sale quantity of fake and low-priced footwear in the industry is intended to restrain the global industrial protective footwear market in the near future.

