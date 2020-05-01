A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Managed Network Services market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Managed Network Services market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Managed Network Services market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Managed Network Services market.

As per the report, the Managed Network Services market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Managed Network Services market are highlighted in the report. Although the Managed Network Services market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Managed Network Services market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Managed Network Services market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Managed Network Services market

Segmentation of the Managed Network Services Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Managed Network Services is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Managed Network Services market.

Competitive Landscape

The market for managed network services is highly fragmented with the presence of market leaders that account for major stake along with new market participants. Various aspects of competition intelligence analysis including but not limited to market shares, SWOT analysis, product portfolio assessment and key strategies have been covered. In addition, recent developments have also been included in this section. For instance, in February 2018, Etisalat has chosen Nuage Networks SD-WAN managed network services solution for its cloud transformation program. Few of the key stakeholders profiled in the report include Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, AT&T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, GTT Communications Inc., HCL Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Note: Apart from the mentioned, the study covers analysis on service offering of other market participants such as TATA Communications Ltd., Wipro Limited, LG networks and Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Exchange).

Research Methodology

A comprehensive research process has been carried out to glean vital acumen on every facet of the managed network services market. A systematic amalgamation of secondary and primary research processes is adopted that enables a thorough deep diving in every market segment using Fact.MR’s in-house research tools. The research process followed at Fact.MR ensures high accuracy of the data gleaned and insights that can give the reader a thorough understanding of the market growth path, based on which key growth initiatives can be undertaken to achieve stability and eventually an edge over the competition in the market.

Note: The final version of the report reveals a detailed report methodology which has been used to draft the research study.

Important questions pertaining to the Managed Network Services market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Managed Network Services market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Managed Network Services market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Managed Network Services market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Managed Network Services market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

