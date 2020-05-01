A recent market study on the global Ethoxyquin market reveals that the global Ethoxyquin market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ethoxyquin market is discussed in the presented study.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the ethoxyquin space.

Key players in the global ethoxyquin market include Industrial Técnica Pecuaria, S.A. (ITPSA), Shanghai Fuda Fine Material Co., Ltd., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Rensin Chemicals Limited, Jiangsu Zhongdan Group Co. Ltd., Impextraco N.V, Kemin Industries, Inc., Skystone Feed Co. Ltd.

The global ethoxyquin market is segmented into:

By Product Type

Ethoxyquin- 95 Oil

Ethoxyquin- 66 Powder

Ethoxyquin- 33 Powder

By Application

Pesticides

Pet Food Preservatives

Poultry Industry

Aquaculture Industry

Spice Color Preservatives

Industrial Application

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe EU5 Nordic Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan A&NZ Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



