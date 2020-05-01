Analysis of the Global Aquafeed Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Aquafeed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Aquafeed market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Aquafeed market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Aquafeed market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Aquafeed market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Aquafeed market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Aquafeed market

Segmentation Analysis of the Aquafeed Market

The Aquafeed market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Aquafeed market report evaluates how the Aquafeed is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Aquafeed market in different regions including:

Increasing global population: A rapid increase in the global population and a subsequent rise in the consumption of food demands modern and advanced technologies as well as sonar equipment, leading to an over-exploitation of marine species and marine resources to meet the expanding consumer demands.

Better arable land: There is vast arable agricultural land available for cultivating wheat, corn, soybean, and maize, which are the main ingredients used in the production of aquafeed. A limited availability of marine resources such as fish meal and fish oil have led to an increased usage of wheat, corn, soyabean, and maize as ingredients for aquafeed production.

Rural population relying on fisheries: In several regions of the world, the rural populace survives on fisheries and aquaculture as fish is a cheaper and economical source of fats, protein, and other micro-nutrients required for proper growth and nourishment.

Global aquafeed market anticipated to grow 1.6x over the forecast period 2017 – 2027

The global aquafeed market was valued at about US$ 48 Bn in 2016 and this is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 10 year period to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 86 Bn by the end of 2027. Besides the factors listed above, other market growth drivers include increasing incidence of food borne illness, rising concern for food safety and quality, drifting inclination towards aquaculture growth and increasing demand for sea food across the globe.

Questions Related to the Aquafeed Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Aquafeed market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Aquafeed market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

