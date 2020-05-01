The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market. Hence, companies in the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

The global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

The power lawn and garden equipment market has been segmented on the basis of equipment type and application. Based on equipment type, the market has been further classified into mower (riding (garden/turf tractor), non-riding), trimmer & edger (wire blade trimmer, fixed blade trimmer, hedge trimmer), snow thrower/blower (single stage, dual stage), rotary tiller, blower, vacuum, and sweeper, and others (sprayer, sprinkler). By application, the market is further classified into residential and commercial segments.

Geographically, the report classifies the global power lawn and garden equipment market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries. These countries include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The report also includes key market indicator in the power lawn and garden equipment market. Porter five force analysis is also included in the report. Value chain Analysis which identifies the process of distribution of the product in the power lawn and garden equipment is also covered in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of our research. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments’ market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global power lawn and garden equipment market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (power lawn and garden equipment provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global power lawn and garden equipment market include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Briggs & Stratton, Deere & Company, ECHO INCORPORATED, Husqvarna AB, Kohler Co., Makita Corporation, MTD Products Incorporated, Snow Joe, LLC, Textron Incorporated, and Toro Company.

Mower Riding (Garden/Turf Tractor) Non-Riding

Trimmer & Edger Wire Blade Trimmer Fixed Blade Trimmer Hedge Trimmer

Snow Thrower/Blower Single Stage Dual Stage

Rotary Tiller

Blower, Vacuum, and Sweeper

Others (Sprayer, Sprinkler)

Residential

Commercial

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



SWOT analysis of the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

