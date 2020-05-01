FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) Witnesses Decline in Sales as Demand Takes a Dip During Pandemic; Swift Market Rebound on Cards Post Recovery

May 1, 2020
The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.

Assessment of the Global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) Market

The recently published market study on the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market. Further, the study reveals that the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

  • In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market
  • The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments
  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities
  • SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market
  • Y-o-Y revenue growth of the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

Companies covered in FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) Market Report

Company Profiles

  • Citec Group Oy Ab
  • BW LPG Limited
  • Leif Höegh & Co
  • EXMAR NV
  • FLEX LNG Management AS
  • Excelerate Energy L.P.
  • Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd
  • PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd.
  • COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.
  • Gaztransport & Technigaz
  • SENER Group
  • MITSUI & CO., LTD.
  • Golar LNG Limited
  • Ochre Energy
  • NextDecade Corporation
  • Others.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market:

  1. Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019?
  2. What are the most notable advancements in the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
  3. What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
  4. Which trends are projected to disrupt the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market in the upcoming years?
  5. What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market between 20XX and 20XX?

