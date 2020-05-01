Food service disposables are used to pack foods ordered from restaurants and other take away food service centers. Having food while on the go, busy schedule, hectic lifestyle etc. are some of the reasons driving people to order disposable food packets for immediate consumption.

The main purpose of food service disposables is to provide temporary containers to keep food hygienic and free from dust/particles. These disposables can also be easily carried from restaurants to desired locations and can either be recycled or disposed as solid waste.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Market size and forecast

With USD 21.4 Billion revenues in 2015, North America dominated the global food service disposable industry. The food service disposable market in North America is further anticipated to reach at USD 27.50 Billion in 2021, making it one of the most attractive market-place globally.

Europe had the second largest market share in global food service disposable industry and was valued USD 9.94 Billion in 2015. In addition to that, Asia Pacific food service disposable market is expected to showcase an attractive CAGR of 5.8% during 2015-2021.

Key Players

The global food service disposable market is very competitive and encompasses some of the top players such as;

New Wincup holdings Inc,

Pactiv llc,

Anchor packaging Inc,

Dart Container Corporation

Gold Plast Spa

Georgia Pacific LLC

MDS Associates, Inc.

Biopac India Corporation Ltd.

H.T. Berry Company, Inc.

Sysco Corporation

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing population, expanding commercial markets and activities, use & throw convenience etc. are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global food service disposable market in future.

However, negative environmental impacts related to non-recyclable waste of food service disposables is projected to restrain the growth of the market in coming 5-6 years.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Paper & Paper Boards

Plastics

Aluminum

Straws & stirrers

By Products

Bowls and Tubs

Cup and Glasses

Cutlery

Plates

Trays

Mugs

Saucers

Wraps and Bags

By End Users

Institutions

Restaurants

Lodging & Hospitality

Retail & Vending Machine

Coffee & Snacks Shop

Sports & Recreation

Other markets

By Geography

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

