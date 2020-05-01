Companies in the Sodium Chlorate market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Sodium Chlorate market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Latest Insights on the Global Sodium Chlorate Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Sodium Chlorate market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Sodium Chlorate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Sodium Chlorate market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

The market study bifurcates the global Sodium Chlorate market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive Landscape

The report on the sodium chlorate market offers detailed profiles of the leading companies in the market. The report also provides a dashboard view of major players along with the SWOT analysis. Market share, key developments, business strategies, and product portfolio of the key players are also offered in the report on sodium chlorate market.

Companies operating in the sodium chlorate market are focusing on new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions in order to expand globally. For instance, Arkema has acquired Afinitica, adhesives manufacturer in Spain. Arkema, through the acquisition, plans to stronghold its position in the adhesives market.

AkzoNobel has completed the acquisition of Colourland Paints Sdn Bhd. The company plans to accelerate its development and build a strong position in Malaysia.

Kemira has increased the price of all coagulant products across all the segments in the EMEA region. High freight rate and shortage of raw materials due to tight supply situation are some of the reasons for price increase in the region.

Definition

Sodium Chlorate is an inorganic compound. The chemical formula for sodium chlorate is NaCIO3. It is in a form of the white crystalline powder that is easily soluble in water. Increasing number of manufacturers are producing sodium chlorate due to its large application in bleaching paper in the paper and pulp industry.

Market Structure

The sodium chlorate market has been segmented into application, form, end-use industry, and region. These key segments are further bifurcated into the sub-segments providing better insights of the sodium chlorate market.

Based on the form, the market is segmented into amorphous and crystalline. In terms of the application, the sub-segments include bleaching agent, oxidizing agent, herbicide, and other applications. By end-use industry, market is further segmented into chemical industry, paper and pulp industry, mining industry, and other end-use industries.

Research Methodology

An effective research methodology has been used to offer key insights into the sodium chlorate market. Both primary and secondary research was done by analysts to produce important data and statistics on the sodium chlorate market. Valid data sources are used to provide unbiased information and minute details on the sodium chlorate market. Conclusions about the future growth of the sodium chlorate market are drawn from primary and secondary research, hence, are reliable and unique.

