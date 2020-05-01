The soaring number of government initiatives, aimed at promoting awareness amongst the people, regarding the early diagnosis of chronic diseases, especially lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, diabetes, tuberculosis, and breast cancer, is one of the biggest factors responsible for the surge in the demand for diagnostic imaging systems across the world. Diagnostic imaging has allowed the doctors and healthcare providers to diagnose diseases earlier, and this has consequently enhanced the quality of the healthcare provided to patients.

The biggest trend presently being witnessed in the diagnostic imaging systems market is the rising number of product launches by the major manufacturing companies all around the world. For instance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched Azurion with FlexArm, which is an image-guided therapy platform used for patient imaging and positioning flexibility, in January 2019. This product allows for the easier imaging of patients, in both 3D and 2D formats, which improves the quality of the process.

Geographically, North America is currently observing the highest usage of diagnostic imaging systems, and the region is also expected to register the highest demand for these systems in the future. This is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, which is significantly boosting the need for effective diagnosis and treatment processes in the region. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is predicted to register the fastest growth in the utilization of medical imaging scanners in the years to come, owing to the soaring geriatric population, surging healthcare expenditure, and rising government reimbursement policies in the region.

Therefore, due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, soaring geriatric population, increasing public awareness about the early diagnosis of diseases, on account of the numerous government measures and policies, and increasing healthcare expenditure, the demand for diagnostic imaging systems will undoubtedly increase over the next few years.

