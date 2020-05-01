Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Roofing Underlay Market Growth Analyzed in a New Study
“
In 2018, the market size of Roofing Underlay Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
The report on the Roofing Underlay market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Roofing Underlay market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Roofing Underlay market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Roofing Underlay market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.
This study presents the Roofing Underlay Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Roofing Underlay history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Roofing Underlay market, the following companies are covered:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Boral Roofing LLC
Braas Monier Building Group Services S.A.
Carlisle
CertainTeed Roofing
Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.
GAF
IKO Industries Ltd.
Keene Building Products
MFM Building Products Corp.
NovaSeal roof underlayment
Owens Corning
Polyglass
TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
Vaproshield
Wrap Manufactures
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Asphalt-Saturated Felt
Rubberized Asphalt
Non-Bitumen Synthetic
Segment by Application
Residential Construction
Commercial
Non-Residential Construction
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Roofing Underlay product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Roofing Underlay , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Roofing Underlay in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Roofing Underlay competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Roofing Underlay breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Roofing Underlay market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Roofing Underlay sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
“
