Global Infant Formula Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Infant Formula market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Infant Formula market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Infant Formula market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Infant Formula market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Infant Formula market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Infant Formula market during the assessment period.

Infant Formula Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Infant Formula market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Infant Formula market. The Infant Formula market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, toddlers milk formula, and special milk formula.

Starting milk formula to gain high recognition, consequently pushing its consumption across the globe during the period of forecast

The starting milk formula are meant for infants between 0 and 6 months. Increasing prosperity, coupled with modernization is reinforcing the demand for baby products across the globe. High growth in the number of working women and growing middle class families across the globe has led to increasing penetration of starting milk formula. In 2017, the starting milk formula segment was valued a little under US$ 13 Bn and is estimated to reach a significant valuation of more than US$ 33 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). The starting milk formula segment is projected to grow at a high rate to register a high value CAGR of 10.0% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2027).

Follow-on milk formula and special milk formula segments t show same growth rates throughout the forecast period

The follow-on milk formula segment and special milk formula segment are expected to witness same demand and consumption rate throughout the forecast period. These segment are expected to grow at a significant and same CAGRs throughout the period of assessment. However, follow-on milk formula segment is estimated to reach a valuation that is about 3x more than the valuation of special milk formula by the end of the year of assessment, thus making follow-on milk formula to be an attractive product segment in this market.

