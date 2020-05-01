Ad-Supported Video on Demand Sales to Spectate Uptick Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Prevail Post Pandemic
Global Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market Analysis
Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Ad-Supported Video on Demand market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Ad-Supported Video on Demand by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.
As per the report, the Ad-Supported Video on Demand market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.
Regional Outlook
The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Ad-Supported Video on Demand market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.
Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment
The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Ad-Supported Video on Demand market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
Key Players
Key vendors in the ad-supported video on demand technology market are Hulu, Muvi LLC, Comcast Corp., Koala, Nielsen, Canoe Ventures LLC, Vdopia, Inc., Value Click Media, Tremor Media, Specific Media, Telaria, Inc., and others. These vendors are constantly innovating to sustain the competition and attract more customers.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Ad-Supported Video on Demand market:
- What is the structure of the Ad-Supported Video on Demand market in region 1?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Ad-Supported Video on Demand market?
- How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Ad-Supported Video on Demand market?
- Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?
Key Takeaways from the Ad-Supported Video on Demand Market Report
- Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players
- Market attractiveness of various regional markets
- Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Ad-Supported Video on Demand market
- Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic
- Leading market players in the Ad-Supported Video on Demand market
