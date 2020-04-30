Research Nester has released a report titled “Wireless Display Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026 which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The world is moving at a very fast pace when it comes to technological advances. Additionally, increasing deployment of technological infrastructure across nations around the world has contributed to the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs, which are not just limited for utilization to personal users, but are also widely used by professionals in enterprises, for educational purposes as well as for entertainment. Advancement in technology has also antiquated the traditional broadcast paradigm of displays and has given birth to the culture of perpetual engagement has grown massively over the years backed by the increasing on-demand entertainment market. The continuous innovation of media and telecommunication industry, rising advancements in wireless displaying technology, growing replacement of traditional broadcast paradigms with modern advanced wireless display technology coupled with the advent of internet-based services such as OTT content are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global wireless display market.

The global wireless display market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period. The market, which was valued at around USD 2900 million in the year 2018, is thriving on account of the rising demand for 4K and 8K televisions and other advanced television technologies, growing technological infrastructural development across nations along with the increasing adoption of digital signages and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) technologies in commercial verticals backed by the technological advancements in display products. Moreover, the global wireless display market is expected to garner a value of around USD 7100 million by the end of 2026 and further achieve an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 3900 million during the forecast period.

The global wireless display market is segmented by protocol technology into AirPlay, WirelessHD, WHDI, DLNA, Miracast, Google Cast and others. Among these segments, the Google Cast segment is anticipated to register the largest CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period on account of the easy set-up of Google Cast, low cost, greater device integration and others. The Google Cast segment also held the largest market share of around 24% in the year 2018. Moreover, the AirPlay segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global wireless display market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America, is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of around 2.20x over the forecast period and cross a value of around 2500 million by the end of 2026. The wireless display market in North America, which held a market share of around 34% in the year 2018 is primarily driven by U.S. and Canada, where U.S. held the dominant market share of around 52% in the year 2018. Moreover, the wireless display market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by China, India and Japan, where China held the largest market share of around 28% in the year 2018. Additionally, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period and cross a value of around USD 1800 million by the end of 2026.

However, concerns for the use of cheaper substitutes such as HDMI and USB cables, which are the traditional modes of transfer of data, are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global wireless display market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global wireless display market, which includes profiling of Splashtop Inc., Airtame Inc., Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), Squirrels, LLC, NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), Belkin International, Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Wireless Display Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026”, analyses the overall wireless display industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global wireless display market in the near future.

