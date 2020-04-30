The automotive sunroof market is advancing on account of the increasing demand to control the amount of light entering the vehicles, rising preference for premium cars, and surging focus on making automobiles aerodynamic. On the basis of material type, the market is bifurcated into fiber and glass, of which glass has historically dominated it. Glass sunroofs come in two variants: fixed, wherein the roof vents when opened, and operable, wherein it just slides to let air and sunlight in. Further, they can be either transparent or opaque, or even have a visor.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-sunroof-market/report-sample

On an average, premium cars account for 9%, 6%, and 4% of all cars sold in China, South Korea, and Japan, respectively. Apart from customers increasingly buying such vehicles, they are also asking for value-added services and features, including automotive sunroofs. Additionally, a number of localized models are available in various regions, and many new automakers have entered this segment, with high sales targets. Now, even passenger cars, including hybrid and electric vehicles and high-performance cars, are being equipped with such components.

Another reason behind the growth of the automotive sunroof market is the rising need to control the light entering the vehicles. Certain cars and trucks come with an optional tilted or retractable sunroof, but they are often not transparent enough or are heavily tinted. However, as sunroofs with low light transmissibility help shield the vehicle interiors from unwelcome eyes, vehicles which have these components are also generally provided with retractable shades. Advanced variants of such automobile components have switchable glazing, which redirects the light from light-emitting diodes (LED), to illuminate the car.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-sunroof-market

With the growing pollution levels and demand for clean-energy vehicles, sunroofs with built-in solar cells are becoming the trend. Such components provide power to the vehicles, thus reducing the dependence on fossil fuels, in the case of conventional-energy automobiles. This is why automakers are introducing this feature in their premium as well as medium-segment cars, to increase their revenue as well as clean the environment as much as possible. With time, this feature is also expected to be provided in vehicles running on electricity.

Around the world, Europe has been the largest automotive sunroof market, as regional countries, such as the U.K., Germany, Russia, France,Spain, and Italy, create a high demand for such products. The key reason behind the adoption of such components in the continent is the increasing concerns for the environment and advancements in technology. The strict regulations implemented by the government, regarding vehicles’ fuel economy and carbon emissions, are impelling automakers to offer built-in solar cells in sunroofs.