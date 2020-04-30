Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Sports Underwear Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2027
The global Sports Underwear market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Sports Underwear market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Sports Underwear market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Sports Underwear across various industries.
The Sports Underwear market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The report on the Sports Underwear market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Sports Underwear market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Sports Underwear market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Under Armour
Decathlon
Jockey
ExOfficio
Nice Laundry
Adidas
Rhone
Lululemon
Icebreaker
Nike
SAXX
Neleus
Reebok
BALEAF SPORTS
New Balance
2(X)IST
L Brands
Sports Underwear market size by Type
Boxer Briefs
Sports Bras
Boyleg Briefs
Tap Pants
Others
Sports Underwear market size by Applications
Male
Female
Kid
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Sports Underwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sports Underwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Sports Underwear companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Sports Underwear submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Underwear are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sports Underwear market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The Sports Underwear market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Sports Underwear market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Sports Underwear market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Sports Underwear market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Sports Underwear market.
The Sports Underwear market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Sports Underwear in xx industry?
- How will the global Sports Underwear market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Sports Underwear by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Sports Underwear ?
- Which regions are the Sports Underwear market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Sports Underwear market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
