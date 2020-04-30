“

In 2018, the market size of Pangasius Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Pangasius market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Pangasius market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Pangasius market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Pangasius Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Pangasius history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Pangasius market, the following companies are covered:

Market Participants

The market participants in the global pangasius market identified across the value chain includes Iglo Group, Marine Harvest, High Liner Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products, Leroy Seafood Group, Dong Won Fisheries, Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Findus Group, Empresas AquaChile, Hansung Enterprise, Faroe Seafood, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Mogster Group, Kverva, Sajo Industries, Surapon Foods, Tassal Group, Stolt Sea Farm among the other pangasius producers across the globe.

Opportunities for the Participants in Pangasius Market

Vietnam is the leading exporter of frozen food across the globe. All the species of pangasius are found in the countries such as Vietnam, China, and other surrounding countries. These countries use the aquaculture technique to produces all the species of the pangasius. Hence these countries have the potential market for the suppliers and this is results in an increase in the market share of these countries in pangasius market. All the producers of pangasius from Vietnam and other countries are investing for the modified and improvised storage spaces. They are also expanding their production capacity to satisfy global demand. This is expected to drive the market growth of the pangasius across the globe.

The pangasius is made available in different packaging materials and styles in the various business to consumers segments, which gives them multiple options to the consumers to choose from is expected to boost the market growth of the pangasius market across the globe. Although being the leading exporter in frozen food across the globe, Vietnam is facing the losses due lac of efficient and enough storage spaces.

