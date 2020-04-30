Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Horticulture Lighting Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of XX% Between and 2018 – 2028
New Study on the Global Horticulture Lighting Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Horticulture Lighting market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Horticulture Lighting market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Horticulture Lighting market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Horticulture Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Horticulture Lighting , surge in research and development and more.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/24451
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Horticulture Lighting market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Horticulture Lighting market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Horticulture Lighting market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Horticulture Lighting market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/24451
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the Horticulture Lighting market are Philips NV, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, General Electric, Cree, Inc., Illumitex, Edison Opto, LEDiL, Active Grow LLC, FUTURELED GmbH, Lumigrow, and various others.
Various tier-1 players of the global horticulture lighting market are focusing on expanding their business globally by implementing their horticulture lighting solutions across various countries. For instance, owing to the increased crop yield witnessed due to the implementation of Philips’ GreenPower line of horticultural lighting horticulture lighting system, in April 2018.
Horticulture Lighting Market: Regional Overview
By geography, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America horticulture lighting market is expected to dominate the global horticulture lighting market during the forecast period, owing to high awareness and demand for horticulture lighting systems, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) horticulture lighting market and Europe horticulture lighting market are expected to follow North America horticulture lighting market in the global horticulture lighting market. China horticulture lighting market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Besides this, Latin America horticulture lighting market and MEA horticulture lighting market are also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, in the global horticulture lighting market.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Horticulture Lighting market segments
- Global Horticulture Lighting market dynamics
- Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Horticulture Lighting market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & demand value chain for Horticulture Lighting market
- Global Horticulture Lighting market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & companies involved in Horticulture Lighting market
- Horticulture Lighting technology
- Value Chain of Horticulture Lighting
- Global Horticulture Lighting market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for global Horticulture Lighting market includes
- North America Horticulture Lighting market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Horticulture Lighting market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Horticulture Lighting market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Horticulture Lighting market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Horticulture Lighting market
- India
- Indonesia
- Oceania
- Singapore
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries
- Japan Horticulture Lighting market
- China Horticulture Lighting market
- Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/24451
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Horticulture Lighting market:
- What is the estimated value of the global Horticulture Lighting market in 2020?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Horticulture Lighting market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Horticulture Lighting market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Horticulture Lighting market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Horticulture Lighting market?
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- The impact of the coronavirus on the Veterinary Imaging SystemsMarket Growth and Forecast2017 to 2022 - April 30, 2020
- How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Touchless SensorsMarket Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report - April 30, 2020
- Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on RF Power Amplifier for Cellular TerminalMarket Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2026 - April 30, 2020