The key vendors list of Unsaturated Polyester Resin market are:

Reichhold Inc.

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Aoc LLC

U-Pica Company Ltd.

UPC Technology Corp.

Polynt

Royal DSM

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

On the basis of types, the Unsaturated Polyester Resin market is primarily split into:

Orthophthalic Polyesters

Isophthalic Polyesters

Dicyclopentadiene (DPCD)

Others

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Building & construction

Tanks & pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial stones

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

* United States

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

* China

* Japan

* India

* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

* Other Regions

