Oral Health Ingredients Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Oral Health Ingredients market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Oral Health Ingredients market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Unilever SE – a British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company and a leading brand in the oral health ingredients market – announced that it has signed an agreement with The Procter & Gamble Company – an American multi-national consumer goods corporation – to purchase its oral care brands – Fluocaril and Parogencyl. Oral care products from both the brands specialize in cavity protection and gum issues. With this acquisition, the company aims to strengthen its position in the French and Spanish pharmacy channels.

Leading companies involved in the oral health ingredients market include BASF SE, Cargill, Ashland, DSM Nutritional Products, Henkel, Spectrum Chemicals, MANE, DUpont, Biosecure Lab, and Orkila. Key brands that have been assessed in the study include Johnson & Johnson, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever SE, Procter & Gamble, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Oral Health Ingredients Market – Additional Insight

Green Dentistry Trends will Bolster Demand for Bio-based Oral Health Ingredients

Clean label movement has spread across the world to awaken consumers about the ingredients used in manufacturing of their favorite cosmetics or personal care products; the dental care industry is no exception. Consumers are becoming apprehensive about oral healthcare products with harmful chemical ingredients. In addition, increasing trust on natural or herbal products over chemical-based products is inducing consumer interest towards oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients.

Currently synthetic oral health ingredients are used widely in the dental care industry, attributing to the cost-efficiency and application versatility in dental care products with specific properties, such as texture, flavor, and color. Owing to their manufactural advantages, the sales of synthetic oral health ingredients were nearly 3x higher than the sales of bio-based oral health ingredients.

Nonetheless, consumers are despising chemical-based products for their negative impacts on health. Moreover, the green dentistry trend is emerging as an important catalyst in growing popularity of oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients. Dental healthcare professionals, including dentists and orthodontists, are recommending chemical-free oral care products. This is forcing manufacturers to adopt natural or bio-based oral health ingredients and adopt a clean label with a full ingredients list to boost sales.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Oral Health Ingredients market segments are included in the report.

