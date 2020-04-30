Analysis of the Global In-Flight Catering Market

A recent market research report on the In-Flight Catering market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the In-Flight Catering market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the In-Flight Catering market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the In-Flight Catering market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the In-Flight Catering

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the In-Flight Catering market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the In-Flight Catering in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the In-Flight Catering Market

The presented report dissects the In-Flight Catering market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

In-Flight Catering Market: Food Innovations to Present Lucrative Opportunities Across Regional Markets

Airlines use in-flight catering services to improve the in-flight experience of their passengers. Leading airlines across the globe are implementing advanced technologies in order to better their in-flight catering services, while adding innovation in food products as per cuisine preferences of consumers. In addition, they are following a unique trend of offering regional as well as continental meal options to their passengers, which helps satisfy specific meal requests of passengers, thus increasing passenger satisfaction levels. Furthermore, majority of airline caterers and in-flight catering service providers in the market are improving their supply chain management (SCM) in order to achieve high quality products along with cost-effectiveness in their in-flight catering operations. That said, increasing investments by famous food brands are expected to take this trend to the next level by offering famous food products to the air passengers popular among the airline business across the globe.

Moreover, the trend of implementing advanced technology in catering services offered on flights such as use of different types of smart gadgets for ordering food in flights thus increasing the convenience quotient of passengers has significantly fuelled the growth of in-flight catering market since recent times. As a consequence of advancements and improvements in modern in-flight catering services, leading participants in the in-flight catering market are focusing on channeling their strategies from a technological development standpoint with a view to expand their business reach.

In-Flight Catering Market: Growing Number of International and Domestic Air Passengers Boosting Momentum

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the international and domestic air traffic across the global aviation industry has witnessed a significant surge since the past few years that has led to increased operational profits and overall net profits of airlines. Moreover, the increasing number of individuals opting for air travel is expected to boost the demand for in-flight catering services, in turn fuelling the growth of the in-flight catering market during the period of forecast. According to analysis of International Air Transport Association (IATA), more than seven billion passengers are expected to opt for air travel by end of 2036, with a 3.6 percent year-on-year growth. That said, in-flight catering service providers are focusing on providing better service quality to customers in in order to attract more passengers from a business development standpoint. This factor is expected to fuel demand for various in-flight catering services, consequently driving the growth of the in-flight catering market during the period of assessment.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global In-Flight Catering market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the In-Flight Catering market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the In-Flight Catering market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

