The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Propanol Market : In-depth study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2014-2022
A recent market study on the global Propanol market reveals that the global Propanol market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Propanol market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Propanol market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Propanol market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Segmentation of the Propanol market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Propanol market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Propanol market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Eastman Chemical
Exxon Mobil Chemical
Rhodia S.A
LyondellBasell
Mitsui Chemicals
The Dow Chemical
LG Chem
Royal Dutch Shell
Carboclor S.A.
ISU Chemical
LCY Chemical
Sasol Limited
Tokuyama Corporation
Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
N-Propanol
Isopropanol
Segment by Application
Solvents
Chemical Intermediates
Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals
Other
