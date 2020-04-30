LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Sports Rifle industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Sports Rifle industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Sports Rifle have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Sports Rifle trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Sports Rifle pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Sports Rifle industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Sports Rifle growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Sports Rifle report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Sports Rifle business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Sports Rifle industry.

Major players operating in the Global Sports Rifle Market include:Sturm, Ruger, Howa Machinery, American Outdoor Brands, German Sport Guns, Creedmoor Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, J G. Anschutz, Beretta Holding, Browning Arms, Miroku, Olympic Arms, Legacy Sports International

Global Sports Rifle Market by Product Type:Standard Rifle, Heavy Rifle

Global Sports Rifle Market by Application:Offline, Online

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Sports Rifle industry, the report has segregated the global Sports Rifle business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Sports Rifle market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Sports Rifle market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Sports Rifle market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Sports Rifle market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Sports Rifle market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Sports Rifle market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Sports Rifle market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Rifle Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Sports Rifle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Rifle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Standard Rifle

1.4.3 Heavy Rifle

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Rifle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offline

1.5.3 Online

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sports Rifle Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sports Rifle Industry

1.6.1.1 Sports Rifle Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Sports Rifle Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Sports Rifle Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Rifle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sports Rifle Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sports Rifle Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Sports Rifle Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Sports Rifle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Sports Rifle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Sports Rifle Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Sports Rifle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sports Rifle Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sports Rifle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Sports Rifle Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sports Rifle Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sports Rifle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sports Rifle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Rifle Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Sports Rifle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Sports Rifle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Sports Rifle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sports Rifle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports Rifle Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Rifle Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Sports Rifle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Sports Rifle Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sports Rifle Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Sports Rifle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Sports Rifle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sports Rifle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Sports Rifle Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Sports Rifle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Sports Rifle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Sports Rifle Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sports Rifle Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Sports Rifle Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sports Rifle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sports Rifle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sports Rifle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sports Rifle by Country

6.1.1 North America Sports Rifle Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Sports Rifle Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Rifle by Country

7.1.1 Europe Sports Rifle Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Sports Rifle Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Rifle by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sports Rifle Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sports Rifle Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sports Rifle by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Sports Rifle Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Sports Rifle Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Rifle by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Rifle Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Rifle Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Rifle Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sturm

11.1.1 Sturm Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sturm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Sturm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Sturm Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.1.5 Sturm Recent Development

11.2 Ruger

11.2.1 Ruger Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ruger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Ruger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Ruger Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.2.5 Ruger Recent Development

11.3 Howa Machinery

11.3.1 Howa Machinery Corporation Information

11.3.2 Howa Machinery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Howa Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Howa Machinery Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.3.5 Howa Machinery Recent Development

11.4 American Outdoor Brands

11.4.1 American Outdoor Brands Corporation Information

11.4.2 American Outdoor Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 American Outdoor Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 American Outdoor Brands Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.4.5 American Outdoor Brands Recent Development

11.5 German Sport Guns

11.5.1 German Sport Guns Corporation Information

11.5.2 German Sport Guns Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 German Sport Guns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 German Sport Guns Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.5.5 German Sport Guns Recent Development

11.6 Creedmoor Sports

11.6.1 Creedmoor Sports Corporation Information

11.6.2 Creedmoor Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Creedmoor Sports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Creedmoor Sports Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.6.5 Creedmoor Sports Recent Development

11.7 Dick’s Sporting Goods

11.7.1 Dick’s Sporting Goods Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dick’s Sporting Goods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Dick’s Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Dick’s Sporting Goods Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.7.5 Dick’s Sporting Goods Recent Development

11.8 J G. Anschutz

11.8.1 J G. Anschutz Corporation Information

11.8.2 J G. Anschutz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 J G. Anschutz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 J G. Anschutz Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.8.5 J G. Anschutz Recent Development

11.9 Beretta Holding

11.9.1 Beretta Holding Corporation Information

11.9.2 Beretta Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Beretta Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Beretta Holding Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.9.5 Beretta Holding Recent Development

11.10 Browning Arms

11.10.1 Browning Arms Corporation Information

11.10.2 Browning Arms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Browning Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Browning Arms Sports Rifle Products Offered

11.10.5 Browning Arms Recent Development

11.12 Olympic Arms

11.12.1 Olympic Arms Corporation Information

11.12.2 Olympic Arms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Olympic Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Olympic Arms Products Offered

11.12.5 Olympic Arms Recent Development

11.13 Legacy Sports International

11.13.1 Legacy Sports International Corporation Information

11.13.2 Legacy Sports International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Legacy Sports International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Legacy Sports International Products Offered

11.13.5 Legacy Sports International Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Sports Rifle Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Sports Rifle Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Sports Rifle Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Sports Rifle Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Sports Rifle Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Sports Rifle Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Sports Rifle Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Sports Rifle Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Sports Rifle Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Sports Rifle Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Sports Rifle Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Sports Rifle Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Sports Rifle Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Sports Rifle Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sports Rifle Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sports Rifle Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

