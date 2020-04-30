A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Carboxymethyl Cellulose market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Carboxymethyl Cellulose market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Carboxymethyl Cellulose market.

As per the report, the Carboxymethyl Cellulose market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Carboxymethyl Cellulose market are highlighted in the report. Although the Carboxymethyl Cellulose market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

a key trend influencing adoption of carboxymethyl cellulose. Specialty drugs have revolutionized the medicines, aiding improvement in survival and life quality of chronic disease-affected patients. Approximately half of new FDA-approved drugs are currently deemed as specialty pharmaceuticals. The FDA has further approved carboxymethyl cellulose application as a disintegrant in pharmaceuticals, as CMC enhances effect of medicines by improving their dissolving capability.

A modest 5.1% value CAGR has been envisaged for the carboxymethyl cellulose market in the period of forecast (2018-2028), by a recent Fact.MR study. Over 838,000 MT of carboxymethyl cellulose are pegged to be sold worldwide by 2028-end.

3D Bio-printability of Carboxymethyl Cellulose-based Hydrogel will Augur Well for the Market Growth

Hydrogels have sought extensive applications in biomedical engineering, such as drug delivery agents, antibacterial, wound dressing, and tissue engineering. Natural hydrogels are considered as scaffold material in light of their bio-compatibility. However, mechanical integrity of hydrogels, particularly in 3D scaffold architecture, prevails as a key challenge. 3D bio-printing has emerged as a revolutionary technology for in vitro reproduction of 3D functional living tissue scaffold via controlled layer-by-layer biomaterial deposition, coupled with high-precision cell positioning.

Researchers from the Pharmaceutical Sciences Department, and Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department of North Dakota State University, have developed a novel hybrid hydrogel – sodium alginate integrated with carboxymethyl cellulose – which has demonstrated high effectiveness in 3D bio-printing application. For fabricating functional tissue scaffold on a large scale, this hybrid hydrogel is considered to be a potential biomaterial for use in 3D bio-printing process.

Inclining Preference Toward Carboxymethyl as Stabilizing Agent in Food & Beverages – A Key Trend

Carboxymethyl cellulose has been used in several frozen food & beverages as a stabilizing agent and viscosity improving agent. Finished wines and ice creams are key application areas for CMC, as it deprives the need for salt ice mixers, thereby trimming the cost of ice cream production, and it saves processing time & energy by preventing formation of the potassium bi-tartrate crystals in finished wines. Carboxymethyl cellulose’s foray as cold stabilizers in food & beverages has proved to be a monetary boon for manufacturers, by eliminating the use of expensive cold stabilizers.

Carboxymethyl cellulose also seeks adoption as stabilizing agent during the production of metal nanoparticles, which are used in various applications such as ice packs for retaining lower freezing point. Employment of carboxymethyl cellulose as stabilizing agent has curtailed the production cost and consumption of its expensive cooling counterparts, which in turn is expected to bode well for growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market in the forthcoming years.

