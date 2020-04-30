LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Prepaid and Gift Cards industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Prepaid and Gift Cards industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Prepaid and Gift Cards have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Prepaid and Gift Cards trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Prepaid and Gift Cards pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Prepaid and Gift Cards industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Prepaid and Gift Cards growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Prepaid and Gift Cards report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Prepaid and Gift Cards business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Prepaid and Gift Cards industry.

Major players operating in the Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market include:First Data Corporation, Qwikcilver Solutions, National Gift Card, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Plastek Card Solutions, Duracard, DOCUMAX, Vantiv, TenderCard, TransGate Solutions

Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market by Product Type:Open Loop, Closed Loop

Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market by Application:Retail, Corporate Institutions

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Prepaid and Gift Cards industry, the report has segregated the global Prepaid and Gift Cards business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Prepaid and Gift Cards market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Prepaid and Gift Cards market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Prepaid and Gift Cards market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Prepaid and Gift Cards market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Prepaid and Gift Cards market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Prepaid and Gift Cards market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Prepaid and Gift Cards market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Prepaid and Gift Cards Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Prepaid and Gift Cards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Open Loop

1.4.3 Closed Loop

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Corporate Institutions

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Prepaid and Gift Cards Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Prepaid and Gift Cards Industry

1.6.1.1 Prepaid and Gift Cards Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Prepaid and Gift Cards Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Prepaid and Gift Cards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Prepaid and Gift Cards Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Prepaid and Gift Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Prepaid and Gift Cards Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Prepaid and Gift Cards Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Prepaid and Gift Cards Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Prepaid and Gift Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Prepaid and Gift Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Prepaid and Gift Cards Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Prepaid and Gift Cards by Country

6.1.1 North America Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Prepaid and Gift Cards by Country

7.1.1 Europe Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Prepaid and Gift Cards by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Prepaid and Gift Cards by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Prepaid and Gift Cards by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 First Data Corporation

11.1.1 First Data Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 First Data Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 First Data Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 First Data Corporation Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.1.5 First Data Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Qwikcilver Solutions

11.2.1 Qwikcilver Solutions Corporation Information

11.2.2 Qwikcilver Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Qwikcilver Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Qwikcilver Solutions Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.2.5 Qwikcilver Solutions Recent Development

11.3 National Gift Card

11.3.1 National Gift Card Corporation Information

11.3.2 National Gift Card Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 National Gift Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 National Gift Card Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.3.5 National Gift Card Recent Development

11.4 Blackhawk Network Holdings

11.4.1 Blackhawk Network Holdings Corporation Information

11.4.2 Blackhawk Network Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Blackhawk Network Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Blackhawk Network Holdings Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.4.5 Blackhawk Network Holdings Recent Development

11.5 Plastek Card Solutions

11.5.1 Plastek Card Solutions Corporation Information

11.5.2 Plastek Card Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Plastek Card Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Plastek Card Solutions Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.5.5 Plastek Card Solutions Recent Development

11.6 Duracard

11.6.1 Duracard Corporation Information

11.6.2 Duracard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Duracard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Duracard Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.6.5 Duracard Recent Development

11.7 DOCUMAX

11.7.1 DOCUMAX Corporation Information

11.7.2 DOCUMAX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 DOCUMAX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DOCUMAX Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.7.5 DOCUMAX Recent Development

11.8 Vantiv

11.8.1 Vantiv Corporation Information

11.8.2 Vantiv Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Vantiv Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Vantiv Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.8.5 Vantiv Recent Development

11.9 TenderCard

11.9.1 TenderCard Corporation Information

11.9.2 TenderCard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 TenderCard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 TenderCard Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.9.5 TenderCard Recent Development

11.10 TransGate Solutions

11.10.1 TransGate Solutions Corporation Information

11.10.2 TransGate Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 TransGate Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 TransGate Solutions Prepaid and Gift Cards Products Offered

11.10.5 TransGate Solutions Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Prepaid and Gift Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Prepaid and Gift Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Prepaid and Gift Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Prepaid and Gift Cards Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Prepaid and Gift Cards Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

