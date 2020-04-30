A recent market study on the global Cinnamon market reveals that the global Cinnamon market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cinnamon market is discussed in the presented study.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global cinnamon market is mainly bound with various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global cinnamon market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of various gynecological illness, respiratory illness and digestive illness. Prevalence of diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, HIV and multiple sclerosis has led the manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry to increasingly opt for cinnamon as an important ingredient during the production of medicines. Growing prevalence of diabetes is further expected to impact growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of type II diabetes is expected to rev up demand for cinnamon among the manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Attributed to anti-inflammatory, anti-carcinogenic, antifungal and antioxidant properties, cinnamon will continues to witness significant demand in the food and beverages, cosmetic, and healthcare industry, Manufacturers are increasingly opting for cinnamon as a flavor enhancer and boost healthy attributes in the global market. Attributed to various health benefits, consumption of cinnamon continues to remain high among the cosmetic manufacturers globally. Increasing application of cinnamon in dermal gels and medicines is further expected to impact growth of the global cinnamon market. With the growing prevalence of the skin diseases, infections and skin disorders, manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are increasingly using the cinnamon during the production process. Such factors will continue to impact growth of the global cinnamon market positively.

Global Cinnamon Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global cinnamon market is segmented into product type, form, application type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented as cassia, saigon, ceylon and other. Based on form, the global market is segmented as quills, chips, featherings, powder, bark oil, leaf oil and other forms. On the basis of application type, the global market is segmented as culinary uses, spice mixes, bakery, chocolate and confectionery, beverages, soups and sauces and other application types. By distribution channel, the global market is segmented as modern trade, traditional grocery store, convenience stores, online channels and other retail formats.

Global Cinnamon Market: Competition

Key players in the global cinnamon market are Pure Ceylon Cinnamon, HDDES Group, Adam Group, Ceylon Spice Company, SDS SPICES (PVT) LTD., Bio Foods (Pvt) Ltd., Ceylon Spice Company, C.F. Sauer Company, Elite Spice, Mc Cormick Spices, EHL Ingredients and First Spice Mixing Company.

