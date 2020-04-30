The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Regional Outlook

MDI is mostly used to manufacture rigid polyurethane foams which are widely used as insulators in construction, consumer appliances, industrial applications, packaging and other applications. It is also used in non-foam applications such as elastomers, paints & coating, and adhesives & sealants.

The global MDI market revenue is expected to reach USD 16 billion in 2016 with an estimated CAGR of 6.1% from 2011 to 2016 primarily due to strong sales growth in rigid foams. Positive volume growth is expected in the global MDI industry at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2011 to 2016 due to the rise in demand from developing economies such as India and China in Asia Pacific.

Rigid foams are the largest application segment of MDI which accounted for 56.1% of the global MDI industry revenue in 2011.The segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2% during 2011 – 2016.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, which is expected to reach USD 6 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2011 – 2016. The Asia Pacific MDI market is expected to have a volume share of 39.5% of the global MDI industry in 2016.

Continuous rise in MDI bulk price is observed since January 2009 on account of rise in feedstock (benzene) costs and rise in crude oil prices.

The global MDI industry is primarily categorized on the basis of raw material used and volume and pricing trends. This report categorizes the MDI industry into four geographic regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

Raw Materials

Crude Oil

Propylene

Aniline

Benzene

Applications

MDI Product Market Application

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Paints & Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Elastomers & binders

Countries Covered

Brazil

China

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

U.S.

United Kingdom

Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market

Doubts Related to the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) in region 3?

