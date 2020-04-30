Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region accounted for the largest volume share, of 62.7%, in the global plastic recycling market, in 2018. The region has a high reprocessing capacity and cheap labor. Both these factors have boosted the establishment of reprocessing facilities in several countries, such as China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India. Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, of 9.1%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Europe would be because of the measures taken for developing domestic recycling facilities.

The key trend being observed in the plastic recycling market is the ban on the import of non-industrial plastic waste from other countries by China. The act has caused a ripple in the dynamics of the global plastic waste exports, in 2017, thereby resulting in the rerouting of these exports to South Asian countries. European nations initially exported high volumes of plastic waste to China;however, post the ban, the European Union adopted the “Plastics Strategy” in 2018. Its implementation invoked measures to reduce the generation of plastic waste, by investing in research and development (R&D) of innovative technologies in reprocessing.

The rising level of pollution due to plastic waste and the outcry by the public to ban its usage can be viewed as the key factors driving the global plastic recycling market growth. A recent study showed that the market generated revenue of $41,238.8 million in 2018, andit is expected to cross $64,139.7 million by 2024. The market will witness a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period (2019–2024).

On the basis of source, sheets, pipes, wires and cables, molded products, and packaging are the major categories in the plastic recycling market. The packaging plastics category accounted for the highest volume share, of more than 78.0%, in 2018, because of their shorter life cycle, resulting in mounts of waste. In addition, the integration of recycled packaging plastics, such as bottle-to-bottle, is cheaper and environmentally friendlier than the production of virgin materials.

Competitive Landscape of Plastic Recycling Market

The global plastic recycling market is highly fragmented in nature, and MBA Polymers Inc., Phoenix Technologies International LLC, Vikoz Enterprises Inc., Terracycle, KW Plastics, DS Smith PLC, PETCO, CarbonLITE Industries, Waste Connections Inc., and Custom Polymers Inc. are some of the players engaged in plastic recycling.

The players are fairly active, considering the number of capacity expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and other developments taking place in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Suez SA announced plans to build a plastic recycling plant near Bangkok, Thailand. The proposed plant is expected to process around 30,000 tons of locally collected post-consumer low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) film waste per year.

Some other important players operating in the plastic recycling market are Astron Plastics, Biffa PLC, Clean Tech Incorporated, Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, Delta Plastics, Enviroplast Inc., and Hirsch Kunststoff GmbH.