Middle East education market is segmented into sectors such as public and private education sectors. Among these segments, private education segment is expected to occupy the top position in Middle East education market. Further, increasing number of private schools in the region is believed to propel the growth of the private education market. Further, governments in the region are focusing to increase public private partnerships. This factor is anticipated to supplement the growth of the private sector education market in the Middle East region.

Middle East Education market is expected to flourish at a moderate CAGR of 1.6% by 2018. Increasing penetration of smartphones and favorable government initiatives are the two major growth drivers of Middle East Education market. Moreover, Middle East education market is expected to garner noteworthy revenue by the end of 2021.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is slated to account for a leading market share in the Middle East Education market during the forecast period. Increasing investment by the government is increasing the market size of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia education market. Further, it is anticipated that population of the country is likely to grow at significant pace in the upcoming years which in turn, is anticipated to aid Saudi Arabia education market. UAE is anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. Further, adoption of technologically advanced learning practices is expected to spur the market of UAE education. Additionally, favorable government initiatives to boost education sector is anticipated to foster the growth of the UAE education market.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This [email protected]https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-119

Government Initiatives

Middle East education market is expanding owing to the rising investment by the government authorities in the education sector. For instance, on August 13,2017, the UAE government announced that the government will spend Dh 10 Billion on the education sector through 2021. Moreover, similar favorable policies of the government are anticipated to behold the positive growth of the Middle East education market.

Increasing Number of Private International Schools

Rise in the number of private schools in the region is anticipated to boost the growth of the Middle East education market. Additionally, increasing number of student enrollment is expected to intensify the growth of the Middle East education market.

However, lack of skilled staff and geopolitical risks in the region are some of the factors which are expected to limit the growth of Middle East Education market.

The report titled “Middle East Education Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the Middle East education market in terms of market segmentation by sectors, by mode of education, by type and by geography.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Request Table of Contents Here: https://www.researchnester.com/request-toc-119

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of Middle East Education market which includes company profiling of SSAT Middle East, Al-Faisal University, Dar Al-Uloom University, Dar Al-Hekma University, Effat University, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University, Prince Sultan University, GEMS Education, National Industrial Training Institute and Al-Hussan Education & Training. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of Middle East Education market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-119

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

For More Update Follow:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 120 660 5495

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/middle-east-education-market-size-share-regional-outlook-growth-trends-key-players-competitive-strategies-and-forecasts-to-2021-2020-04-01?tesla=y