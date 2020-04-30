A lucrative opportunity for the major players in the Indian industrial aerosol market is projected to come from the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) in the coming years. As per the Confederation of Indian Industry, 33.4% of India’s manufacturing output and 6.11% of the manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP) is contributed by MSMEs. Thus, as this sector increases its production capacity, its demand for aerosols is also predicted to surge.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-industrial-aerosol-market/report-sample

The Indian industrial aerosol market is being driven by the rising usage of spray-on maintenance and cleaning products in the electrical and electronics,automotive, and healthcare equipment manufacturing sectors. The market is predicted to progress from a sales volume of 66.1million units in 2018 to 86.1 million units in 2024. Between 2019 and 2024, the sales of such products would increase at a CAGR of 5.1%. Aerosols contain a mist of liquid particles suspended in air, which are released via a high-pressure propellant.

The cleaning application category is majorly subdivided into engine cleaners, tire cleaners, carpet cleaners, and electronics cleaners.Among these, the engine cleaners subdivision held the largest value and volume shares in the Indian industrial aerosol market in 2018. This was because such products form a foam and powerful stream that penetrate deeper into the surface, thereby better helping remove oil, grease, grime, and dirt, without the need to dissemble the engine.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=india-industrial-aerosol-market

India is witnessing strong economic growth, led by the prosperity of the manufacturing sector. This is mirrored by the rising demand for various appliances and consumer goods, as a result of the increasing disposable income of people. Similarly, the requirement for electrical as well as medical equipment is also rising, which is further giving a boost to the Indian manufacturing niche. In addition, to make the country an aerospace hub, the government is offering customs and countervailing duty exemption to aircraft manufacturing, repairing, and overhauling (MRO) companies. An important product in factories is industrial aerosols, which are used for maintenance, cleaning, and painting applications.

Another key growth driver for the industrial aerosol market of India is the prosperity of the automobile industry. As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)’s data, 30,915,420 automobiles were produced in India during financial year (FY) 2018–2019, which was an increase of 6.26% from the previous FY. The organization also mentioned a rise of 2.7% in automobile sales in the country that year, from FY 2017–2018.

Apart from in manufacturing, the consumption of such products in the automotive aftermarket is also increasing, as they are used during friction and wear damage reduction, puncture repairing, paint repairing, and polishing. A large share of the Indian automotive aftermarket was concentrated in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu,Kerala, and Karnataka, in 2018. Thus, the rising automotive production and sales and the resulting growth in the aftermarket is raising the demand for industrial aerosols for vehicle production and repairs.