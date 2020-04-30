The large-scale industrial activities and rapid urbanization have led to a noticeable rise in the deployment of numerous energy generating facilities, such as CSP plants. For instance, in China, as per the country’s National Energy Administration, around 111 CSP projects, having an aggregated capacity of around 9 GW, are in the development phase. Out of these, the first batch of CSP plants has already been operationalized. Similarly, in India, Rajasthan and Gujarat will soon witness the installation of one CSP plant each, having a combined capacity of 225 MW.

Due to rapid urbanization across the world and the consequent rise in the demand for consistent electricity supply and surge in power-intensive industries, the need for thermal energy storage systems has skyrocketed in recent times. The global thermal energy storage market had a valuation of $3,000.9 million in 2017, which is expected to increase to $7,472.9 million by 2023, at a 15.9% CAGR during 2018–2023 (forecast period). Other factors driving the market include the rising usage of such systems for heating and cooling purposes and government initiatives.

A thermal energy storage system solves the problem of power outages, during peak hours, and also allows for the storage of excess thermal energy. This is the major reason behind the rapid installation of such systems across the world and the resultant massive growth in the thermal energy storage market. In Texas, U.S., the government is providing incentives to the end users, to obtain low-cost, long-term financing, for the installation of thermal energy storage-system integrated rooftop solar panels,under the state’s Property Assessed Clean Energy (TX-PACE) program.

Depending on technology, the thermal energy storage market is divided into latent heat, sensible heat, and thermo-chemical technologies. The sensible heat category had the largest revenue share in the market, during the historical period, specifically, of more than 60.0% in 2017. The biggest factor that led to this was the large-scale adoption of the sensible-heat storage technology,on account of its ability to charge and discharge the heat through any number of cycles.

There has also been a remarkable rise in the utilization of power for district heating and cooling purposes, especially because of the limited availability of independent cooling and heating systems for residential and commercial buildings. Thus, the increasing demand for consistent power supply and advancements in technologies will ensure the high growth rate of the thermal energy storage market, in the coming years.