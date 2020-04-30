A recent market study on the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market reveals that the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is discussed in the presented study.

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market

The presented report segregates the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market.

Segmentation of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market report.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of theData Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell EMC, Commvault Systems, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, Acronis International GmbH, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Carbonite, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Services

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Industry

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality)

Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



