The Romanian skincare sector is led by the facial care category in both value and volume terms in 2019, while hand care is expected to register fastest volume growth during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading channel for distribution of skincare products in Romania. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by flexible packaging and rigid metal. Farmec Sa, Beiersdorf Ag and L`Oreal S.A. are the top three companies in the Romanian skincare sector.

Country Profile report on the Skincare sector in Romania provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for body care, depilatories, facial care, hand care and make-up remover with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

– Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, speciality container and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, film, lever closure, prize off, foil, twist off, stopper and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton – folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.

– Per capita consumption of skincare was higher in Romania compared to the global level but lower to the regional level in 2019

– Per capita expenditure of skincare was higher in Romania compared to the regional level but lower to the global level in 2019

– The per capita consumption of facial care products was higher than other skincare categories in 2019

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the Romanian skincare sector

– Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Romanian skincare sector

– Consumption of skincare products was higher among women compared to men inRomania

– Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

– Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

– Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

– Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

– The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

The Romania Skincare market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Romania Skincare market.

Segmentation of the Romania Skincare market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Romania Skincare market players.

The Romania Skincare market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Romania Skincare for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Romania Skincare? At what rate has the global Romania Skincare market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Romania Skincare market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.