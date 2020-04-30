How Coronavirus is Impacting Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2025
The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market. The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The key players covered in this study
Allied Express
AK Express
Aramex
FedEx
United Parcel Service
Interlink Express Parcels
One World Express
DTDC
TNT Express
DX Group
Deutsche Post DHL
ONS Express & Logistics
Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)
Antron Express
City Link
Naparex
A1Express
Bring Couriers
Hermes Europe
Parcelforce Worldwide
General Logistics Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air
Ship
Road
Market segment by Application, split into
Business-to-business (B2B)
Business-to-consumer (B2C)
Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market.
- Segmentation of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market players.
The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) ?
- At what rate has the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
