A recent market study on the global Composites market reveals that the global Composites market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Composites market is discussed in the presented study.
The Composites market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Composites market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Composites market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global composites market. Key players profiled in the composites study include Hexcel Corporation, TPI Composites, Inc, Owens Corning, Teijin Limited, Faurecia, Performance Composites Inc., Enduro Composites, Inc., Toray Industries, APPLIED POLERAMIC INC., Hexagon Composites, KINECO, Creative Composites Ltd., HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., The Quadrant Group of Companies, Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd., BGF Industries, Inc., FACC AG, Premium Aerotec, Fokker Aerostructures, COTESA GmbH, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, Wethje Carbon Composites, VELLO NORDIC AS, Fiberdur GmbH & Co. KG, Akiet B.V., and FILL GESELLSCHAFT M.B.H.
The report segments the global composites market into:
- Composites Market – By Product Type
- Polymer Matrix Composites
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic
- Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic
- Others (Aramid fiber composites, etc.)
- Metal Matrix Composites
- Ceramic Matrix Composites
- Composites Market – By Technology
- Pultrusion Process
- Layup Process
- Filament Winding
- Compression Molding
- Injection Molding
- Resin Transfer Molding
- Others (Automated fiber placement, automated tape laying, etc.)
- Composites Market – By Application
- Automotive & Transportation
- Interior
- Exterior
- Power Train Components
- Others (Chassis, brake pads, etc.)
- Construction
- Aerospace & Defense
- Electrical & Electronics
- Marine & Oil & Gas
- Pipes
- Others (Top side applications, etc.)
- Wind Energy
- Others (consumer goods, etc.)
- Composites Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
