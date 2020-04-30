The global Disc Insulators market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Disc Insulators market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Disc Insulators market that will help you take market lead.

The recently published market study on the global Disc Insulators market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Disc Insulators market. Further, the study reveals that the global Disc Insulators market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Disc Insulators market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Disc Insulators market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Disc Insulators market.

Competitive Landscape

To counter the problem of pollution-induced voltage flashovers in Iran, the government ordered replacing the porcelain and glass disc insulators with high-quality polymer composite insulators. Further, an order to periodically clean and cover the insulators with suitable coatings was issued.

During a recent meeting of the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) members of the council which include Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia announced the commencement of a project aimed at linking their electrical systems by creating an energy highway consisting of HDVC systems and converter stations.

Another notable development to counter the adverse impacts of voltage flashovers was the invention of a customized drone for the periodic cleaning of insulators in France. The drone was successful in cleaning an 8000 HV tower in 3 days.

Some of the leading players in the market are:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bikaner Porcelain Private Limited

Liling Special Insulator Factory

Rajeev Industries

Naresh Potteries

Mohinder Bedi & Sons

JS Group

Suraj Ceramics Industry

Adpro Pvt. Ltd.

Rashtriya Electrical and Engineering Corporation

Zhejiang Havio Electrical Co., Ltd.

Disc Insulators Market: Regional Outlook

The disc insulators market is estimated to grow at an exponential rate in the Asia Pacific owing to the increased investments into revamping the infrastructure for production and supply of electricity by emerging economies in the region. Economies like China, India, and Japan are expanding their power transmission systems to serve rural areas which are further expected to propel the growth of disc insulators market in the region. The demand for disc insulators in North America is expected to pick up the pace as multiple transmission line projects in the continent are set to start. With increasing demand for electrification in railways in Europe, the sales of disc insulators in the region are estimated to rise at a steady rate. The flourishing industrial sector in the Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the demand for disc insulators in the region.

Disc Insulators Market: Segmentation

The global disc insulators market can be segmented on the basis of material, type, and application.

By material, the global disc insulators market can be segmented into:

Glass Disc Insulator

Porcelain Disc Insulator

Polymer Disc Insulator

By type, the global disc insulator market can be segmented into:

B&S (Ball and Socket) Disc Insulator

Dead End (Conventional)

T&C (Tongue and Clevis) Disc

By application

Railway electrification

Overhead Lines

Circuit Breakers

Substation

Current and Voltage Transformer

Regional Segment Analysis Includes:

North America (Canada, USA)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Japan

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

