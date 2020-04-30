Global Dental Practice Management Software Market to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025.Global Dental Practice Management Software Market valued approximately USD 1.63 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing number of geriatric disease patient worldwide is the major factors which is driving the growth in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market.

Growing awareness about the oral health and increase in dental disease globally, government support and venture capital funds may help in the growth of Global Dental Practice Management Software Market. Dental Practice Management Software is a software which can be used for treatment planning, clinical charting, patient scheduling, electronic prescriptions, billing, insurance claims, providing business solutions to hospitals and dental clinics, and facilitate easy workflow and practices. Some other value-added features are online appointment services, patient communication, and accounting

The regional analysis of Global Dental Practice Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

*Scheduling software

*Patient communication software

*Invoice/Billing software

*Payment processing software

*Insurance management

*Dental charting

*Others

By Delivery Mode:

*Premise

*Web-Based

*Cloud-Based

By Deployment:

*On Premise

*Cloud Based

By Application:

*Patient Management & Billing

*Clinical

By End-use:

*Dental Clinic

*Hospitals Clinical

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Carestream Dental LLC,Curve Dental, Inc., Datacon Dental Systems, DentiMax LLC, Dovetail Dental Software, Epic Systems Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

