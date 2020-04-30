Decline in Key Applications of Consumer Mobile Payments During Covid-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate
The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Consumer Mobile Payments market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.
The report on the global Consumer Mobile Payments market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Consumer Mobile Payments market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Consumer Mobile Payments market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Consumer Mobile Payments market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Consumer Mobile Payments market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Consumer Mobile Payments market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Consumer Mobile Payments Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Consumer Mobile Payments market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Consumer Mobile Payments market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,
By End-User
Companies covered in Consumer Mobile Payments Market Report
Company Profiles
- ACI Worldwide, Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
- DH Corp
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Jack Henry & Associates Inc.
- MasterCard Incorporated
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- Square, Inc.
- Visa Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Others
The report addresses the following doubts related to the Consumer Mobile Payments market:
- Which company in the Consumer Mobile Payments market is leading in terms of innovation?
- The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the Consumer Mobile Payments market?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
- What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the Consumer Mobile Payments market?
- How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?
