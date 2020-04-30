The presented market report on the global Cycling Apparel market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Cycling Apparel market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Cycling Apparel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Cycling Apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Cycling Apparel market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Cycling Apparel market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Cycling Apparel Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Cycling Apparel market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Cycling Apparel market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Cycling Apparel Market: Developed Regions to Foster Adoption of Tops and Bottoms in the Coming Years

Albeit at a moderate pace, the demand for cycling apparel across regions in the globe has witnessed remarkable growth underpinned by various benefits including comfort, reducing air resistance, increase breathability and wind block. That said, European countries have reflected impressive growth in cycling culture that has further surged with introduction of electric and hybrid cycles. World Bank reveals that around 60 percent of population in Finland use bicycles while Netherlands holds the top position with high number of bicycles per capita. Moreover, 655,000 people are involved in the cycling industry representing higher employment rate than in quarrying and mining. These factors have influenced the use of cycles, in turn raising the demand for various cycling apparel such as tops and bottoms, consequently pushing the growth of cycling apparel market.

Following the suit, North America, particularly the United States have showcased high inclination towards use of cycling apparel on the back increasing cycling activities in the country. According to World Bank analysis, United States’ inclination towards cycling has been marked by the presence of several international and national cycling tournaments. Moreover, with a two-fold rise in cyclist count in Canada and United States in the past two decades, demand for cycling apparel such as tops and bottoms including shorts, tights and pants, jerseys, jackets and t-shirts, is likely to surge in the forthcoming years strongly impelled by growing GHDI (Gross Household Disposable Income) of these countries.

Cycling Apparel Market: Design Innovations to Favor Momentum

The cycling apparel market is highly unorganized as market comprises a large percentage of small players spread worldwide. With growing popularity of cycling, manufacturers of cycling apparel competing in the international market are focusing on collaborative efforts with a view to organize the supply chain of the cycling apparel industry as well as advancements in cycling apparel that enhance comfort and usability. Ford has introduced cycling jacket that is a smart cycling apparel which has sleeves that light up to guide the rider on road. Such design innovations are expected to spur the demand for cycling apparel in turn favoring momentum of cycling apparel market during the forecast period.

Cycling Apparel Market: Growing Cyclist Death to Induce Sense of Reluctance

Increasing number of cyclist deaths has induced a sense of reluctance among people which is likely to hamper the growth of cycling apparel market. Albeit a higher percentage of population preferring cycling, road accident factor is likely to reduce the count in the coming years, which can impede the use of cycling apparel. According to Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA), deaths among cyclist due to road accidents is increasing by 12.2 percent per year. This coupled with automobile development is likely to create challenges for cycling activates, in turn hindering adoption of cycling apparel.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Cycling Apparel market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Cycling Apparel Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Cycling Apparel market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Cycling Apparel market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Cycling Apparel market

Important queries related to the Cycling Apparel market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Cycling Apparel market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Cycling Apparel market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Cycling Apparel ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

