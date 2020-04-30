“

In this report, the global Breast Coil market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Breast Coil market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Breast Coil market.

The Breast Coil market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Breast Coil market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Breast Coil market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Breast Coil market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Breast Coil market

The major players profiled in this Breast Coil market report include:

key players are the some of the major trends in breast coil market.

The global breast coil market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Less Than 8 Channel 8 Channel 16 Channel Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnosis Cancers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Diagnostic Centers



Increasing prevalence of breast cancers and breast related disorders, technology advancement in imaging products and increasing use of breast imaging guided by MRI are the major factors which frequently boost the demand for breast coil market. According to breast cancer organization, about 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2018. Death rates have been decreasing in 2018 compared to 1989. These decrease in death rate is due to the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening and increased awareness.

Regionally, the global breast coil market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to established healthcare infrastructures, adoption of new technologies and increasing prevalence rate of cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast cancer is second most common cause of death in women in the U.S. and currently there are 3 million women suffering from breast cancer there. Europe also shows second highest growth in the breast coil market due increasing demand of technologically advanced products for breast imaging, government initiatives to reduce cancer burden. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common in Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and the UK with the highest rate of incidence and prevalence in this region. However, the breast coil market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast due to increasing healthcare expenditure and manufacturers focus on emerging economies. Government initiatives for regular screening for breast cancer will boost the breast coil market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the players operating in the global breast coil market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and others. Companies are launching new breast coil to early detection of cancer and to increase breast imaging producers through MRI. Breast coil market key players are focusing on increasing their presence in emerging economies through acquisition, mergers, and partnership with distribution partners and companies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Breast Coil Market Segments

Breast Coil Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Breast Coil Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Breast Coil Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Breast Coil Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Breast Coil market:

What is the estimated value of the global Breast Coil market in 2020? Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Breast Coil market after the COVID-19 pandemic? Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Breast Coil market in the upcoming years? Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Breast Coil market? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Breast Coil market?

The study objectives of Breast Coil Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Breast Coil market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Breast Coil manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Breast Coil market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Breast Coil market.

“