Assessment of the Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Mobile Payment Technologies sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Mobile Payment Technologies market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type

Proximity Payment

Remote Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type

Near Field Communication

QR Code Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Direct Operator Billing

Digital Wallet

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Others

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use

Hospitality & Tourism Sector

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail Sector

Health care

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany Italy Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Mobile Payment Technologies market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market

Doubts Related to the Mobile Payment Technologies Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Mobile Payment Technologies in region 3?

