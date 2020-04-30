COVID-19: Potential impact on Mobile Payment Technologies Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2027
The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Mobile Payment Technologies market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Mobile Payment Technologies market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.
Assessment of the Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market
Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market are discussed in detail.
Regional Outlook
The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Mobile Payment Technologies sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Mobile Payment Technologies market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
Competitive Dynamics
Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.
Market Segmentation
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type
- Proximity Payment
- Remote Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type
- Near Field Communication
- QR Code Payment
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type
- SMS-based
- USSD/STK
- Direct Operator Billing
- Digital Wallet
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type
- Airtime Transfers & Top-ups
- Money Transfers & Payments
- Merchandise & Coupons
- Travel & Ticketing
- Others
Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use
- Hospitality & Tourism Sector
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail Sector
- Health care
- Education
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:
- Current and future prospects of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in different regions
- Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market
- Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Mobile Payment Technologies market
- Competition landscape analysis
- Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market
Doubts Related to the Mobile Payment Technologies Market Catered to in the Report:
- What is the estimated value of the Mobile Payment Technologies market in 2029?
- Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2?
- How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Mobile Payment Technologies market?
- Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Mobile Payment Technologies market?
- How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Mobile Payment Technologies in region 3?
