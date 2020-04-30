The increasing urbanization level and lack of refrigeration space are the key growth drivers for the global UHT milk market. The shifting consumer trends towards milk consumption and school milk programs in certain countries are laying growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The economic slowdown in Europe has been a major setback for the market in the region. However with the recovering economy, the consumer confidence is being reinstated, which is also expected to improve the market conditions for manufacturers in the region.

The large unorganized milk market in the developing countries and consumer concern for less nutritional value of UHT milk are the key restraints for the growth of the market. China was the major market globally in 2014, and its share is further expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the increasing urbanization and growing apartment culture in the country. The UHT milk containing 3.5%, 1.5%, and 0.1% fat is considered as whole, semi-skimmed, and skimmed respectively.

Toddlers less than 2 years of age are one of the ideal consumers for whole UHT milk, as the whole UHT form of milk contains essential nutrients for providing growth to their body parts. The whole segment dominated among the segments in 2014, both in terms of value and volume. Among regions, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2014 in terms of value; whereas in terms of volume, the market was led by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the largest market by 2020. Among the distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the global sales in 2014.

Refrigeration is essential for food products that have higher propensity of bacterial development. Raw milk requires continuous refrigeration, till its consumption. The high cost of refrigeration, along with long power cuts in developing countries has encouraged customers to use food products that can sustain without refrigeration. UHT milk can be stored without refrigeration for 6 – 9 months. Moreover, the underdeveloped cold storage infrastructure in the developing countries also increases the importance of UHT milk.