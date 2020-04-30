“

Examples of some of the market participants in the global hair fixatives market identified across the value chain include The Dow Chemical Company, Hallstar Innovations Corp., AkzoNobel N.V., Scion Chem Pvt. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Coast Southwest, Inc., Eunice, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, HDS-Chemie Handels Ges.m.b.H., Behn Meyer Holding AG, Univar Inc., Corel Pharma Chem and Eastman Chemical Company, amongst others.

Global Hair Fixatives Market: Key Developments

In 2015, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., a provider of specialty chemicals, launched a hair fixative meant for hairspray formulations to provide retention and stiffness properties to hair strands.

In 2014, AkzoNobel N.V., a manufacturer of chemicals, launched a new hair fixative that is partially derived from a natural source, which enables in formulating quality as well as sustainable products.

Opportunities for Hair Fixatives Market Participants

The growth of the youth and teenage population, which is the target demography for the manufacturers of hair fixatives, offers ample growth opportunities. Further, the growing influence of social media, changing consumer sentiments and attitudes towards fashion-oriented trends and availability of social platforms are the major factors creating opportunities for the growth of the hair fixatives market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the source and end use products of the target product covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

