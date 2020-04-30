Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Market Players Eye Opportunities in Emerging Economies to Gain Ground in the Paints and Coatings Market2019-2019
New Study on the Global Paints and Coatings Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Paints and Coatings market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Paints and Coatings market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Paints and Coatings market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Paints and Coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Paints and Coatings, surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Paints and Coatings market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Paints and Coatings market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Paints and Coatings market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Paints and Coatings market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
Companies covered in Paints and Coatings Market Report
Company Profiles:
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- RPM International, Inc.
- Valspar Corporation
- Kansai Paint Company Limited
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Henkel AG & Co., KGaA
- BASF SE (Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik)
- Asian Paints Limited
- Other
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Paints and Coatings market:
- What is the estimated value of the global Paints and Coatings market in 2020?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Paints and Coatings market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Paints and Coatings market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Paints and Coatings market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Paints and Coatings market?
