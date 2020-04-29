Research Nester has released a report titled “Workwear and Uniform Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Workwear uniform are all those clothing which are worn for work or similar associated tasks. It involves clothing which is not just limited to industrial workers and includes a wider segment. Apparently, uniforms are the clothing worn by members of an organization for performing an activity together for the organization, such as army groups and others. With advancements in plant and machineries across industries there is a rising need amongst enterprises for appropriate workwear which meets the criteria for workers for operating machines in the industries and keeps the worker safe from any accidental occurrences that might happen at the workplace. Backed by the increasing workforce base across industries and the growing enterprise and business sector are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global workwear and uniform market.

The global workwear and uniform market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2018-2025. The market is thriving on the back of the growing trends of professionalism by workwear fashion and necessity of analysis of workers’ health by IOT integrated workwear and the rising demand for workplace safety for lowering workplace accidental occurrences and growing apparel industry. Moreover, the global workwear and uniform market is expected to garner a value of around USD 43 billion by the end of 2025 from a value of around USD 28 billion in the year 2016. The global workwear and uniform market is also anticipated to attain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 15 billion during the assessment period.

The global workwear and uniform market is segmented by product into apparel, footwear and accessories. Among these segments, the apparel segment is anticipated to hold largest market on account of rising technical advancements in plants and machineries in industries is also raising the demand for advanced fabric and material apparels, coupled with the rising concerns for safety policies amongst manufacturers, for which manufacturers are focusing towards workwear for their workers so as to reduce the probability of an accident. The International Labour Organization (ILO), in one of its statistics stated that occupational accidents or work-related disease recorded more than 2.78 million deaths per year. Additionally, 374 million non-fatal work-related injuries happened each year, resulting in more than 4 days of absences from work.

The market is also segmented by type into general workwear, corporate workwear, uniforms, anti-flaming, anti-acid or chemical protective and others. Among these segments, the anti-acid or chemical protective segment was valued at around USD 10 billion in the year 2017. Additionally, the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing trends of workplace fashion and the availability of varied options for dressing are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the corporate workwear segment.

Geographically, the global workwear and uniform market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow on account of the presence of large number of manufacturing industries and their requirement for workwear for their workers, coupled with the presence of developed fashion hubs that uses enhanced technology is estimated to propel the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific workwear and uniform market is further expected to hold a market share of around 37% in the year 2025 and is primarily driven by nations such as China, India and Japan, where China held the largest market share of around 41% in the year 2017.

However, concerns for the lowering sales of players operating in the workwear and uniform market owing to the availability of substitutes for workwear uniforms are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global workwear and uniform market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global workwear and uniform market, which includes profiling of Carhartt, Inc., VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), Alsico NV, Barebones Workwear, Inc., Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co., LLC, Engelbert Strauss GmbH & Co. KG, Fristads AB, VP Capital, Hejco Yrkesklader and Johnson Service Group PLC (LON: JSG).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Workwear and Uniform Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025”, analyses the overall workwear and uniform industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global workwear and uniform market in the near future.

