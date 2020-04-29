The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Brain Computer Interface market. Hence, companies in the Brain Computer Interface market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

the report segments the global BCI market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into EU7, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is subdivided into Japan, China, South Asia, Australasia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA, while Latin America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of Latin America.

The report also provides an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the BCI market. The report also discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the brain computer device market. It also provides market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. The report also include porter five model analysis of BCI market.

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The prominent manufacturers who offer BCI devices include Emotiv Systems, Inc., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Nerusky, Inc., OpenBCI, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Artinis Medical Systems B.V., ANT Neuro B.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Blackrock Microsystems LLC, Elekta AB, NeuroPace Inc., and Mindmaze SA.

Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market

By Type

Invasive BCI

Partially Invasive BCI

Non Invasive BCI

By Technology

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Electrocorticography (ECOG)

Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Magnetoencephalography (MEG)

By Application

Healthcare

Gaming and Entertainment

Communication

Others (Defense and Aerospace and Home Automation)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

